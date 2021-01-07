Drama in D.C.
Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes

2:27 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, appears destined to go down in the annals of U.S. history, and not in a good way. After President Trump spoke at a rally of supporters, urging them to march to the Capitol, the crowd marched to the Capitol, broke through barriers, pushed past police, and ransacked the complex, sending lawmakers into hiding and delaying the ceremonial count of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College for a couple of hours. The Washington Post gathered together the days major events on Wednesday night, laying them out in under 5 minutes.

Politico focused more on the chaos inside the Capitol in its 3-minute recap, ending with dueling comments from Biden and Trump.

The Wall Street Journal's Catherine Lucey narrated the Journal's play-by-play of Wednesday's momentous event, and you can watch that extra context below. Peter Weber

House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

3:19 a.m.

Tempered flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob fueled by President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat form Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them that their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."

There was a commotion after Lamb said if the people storming the Congress had not been White, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things almost came to blows off-camera.

The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:

"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor. Peter Weber

Pelosi's office damaged during riot

1:24 a.m.

The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was vandalized on Wednesday, when supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol.

The nameplate above her office was stolen, and aides told CNN a large mirror was shattered. There were also messages left behind, including "we will not back down" scribbled on a folder. The Senate parliamentarian's office was ransacked as well, with CNN's Ali Zaslav tweeting a video showing furniture in disarray with paperwork strewn across the floor.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, bragged to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg that he entered Pelosi's office and "wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk." He showed the reporter an envelope with Pelosi's letterhead, and said he didn't steal it because "I put a quarter on her desk."

Barnett, who did not have on a mask, said when police entered Pelosi's office, armed with pepper spray, he told officers, "'I paid for this, it's mine,' and I left." Barnett claimed that was knocking on the office door when suddenly the crowd pushed him forward, and he found himself inside the room. "I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he said. Catherine Garcia

Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

1:15 a.m.

President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.

Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."

Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, which probably couldn't happen before he leaves office Jan. 20, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.

If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.

The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence, one of Trump's most loyal aides, looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol.

"I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"

Even Stephen Miller reportedly thinks today was bad

January 6, 2021
Stephen Miller.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There appears to have been a major shift in Washington, with the breach at the Capitol marking a turning point that even President Trump's most loyal aides can't ignore.

A mob, incited by Trump, stormed the Capitol as part of the doomed attempt to overturn the election results. This caused near universal outrage, with Democrats and Republican decrying the violence. Trump, meanwhile, reportedly raged against Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification and publicly told his supporters they were "very special" and he loved them.

Some staffers contemplated leaving the White House, while several others, including first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, sprang into action, quickly submitting their resignation letters. Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports that even senior adviser Stephen Miller, the immigration hardliner who crafted Trump's travel ban and pushed to separate migrant families at the border, "told one Republican that it was a terrible day."

It's going to be hard for Trump to find sympathy anywhere, Sherman reports. Many Republican officials blame him for the GOP losing both of Georgia's Senate seats, due to Trump repeatedly saying the state rigged the presidential election. "When Trump took office, we had the White House and both branches of Congress," one Republican strategist told Sherman. "Now we have nothing. He inherited a Lamborghini and treated it like a lawn mower." Catherine Garcia

D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

January 6, 2021

Four people died Wednesday on the Capitol grounds as a crowd gathered to support President Trump stormed and occupied the complex for a few hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.

Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.

Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs, several unlawful pistols, and a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds. Peter Weber

House, Senate block challenges to Arizona’s electoral votes

January 6, 2021

Congress shot down challenges to Arizona's electoral votes during Wednesday night's delayed Electoral College certification proceedings.

The Senate voted 93-6 against sustaining the objection, which was spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Cruz was joined by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), but a handful of other senators who appeared likely to join them opted out, presumably changing their minds at least in part because President Trump's supporters breached the Capitol earlier in the day.

The House vote was a little closer, with 121 Republicans voting to sustain and 303 nay votes. There was never any chance the Democrat-led House would back the motion, but a majority of Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), supported it. Just as in the Senate, the House GOP saw some defections after Wednesday's events, but relatively speaking, the incident seemingly had less of an effect on the lower chamber's final tally. Tim O'Donnell

White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

January 6, 2021
Pat Cipollone.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, several White House staffers worried that they were unwitting participants in a coup, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports.

The mob was incited by Trump, who wants to overturn the results of the presidential election. One staffer told a friend that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was warning officials to stay away from Trump, so they wouldn't appear to be assisting or enabling his actions, Sherman reports. By steering clear of the president, "they could reduce the chance they could be prosecuted for treason under the Sedition Act," he explained.

One Republican close to the White House told Sherman that several business leaders, horrified by what they saw happening at the Capitol, tried to call Trump to ask him to call off the mob, but he refused to take any calls. Some members of the GOP turned to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to see if he would intervene, but he also wasn't returning text messages or phone calls. Catherine Garcia

