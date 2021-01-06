Pipe bomb reportedly found at RNC headquarters

As the U.S. Capitol building is placed under lockdown, an explosive device has reportedly been found at the Republican National Committee's Washington headquarters, and the Democratic National Committee's headquarters has also been evacuated.

After supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win, The New York Times reports "an explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package."

According to a report, a pipe bomb was found at the RNC's headquarters and was destroyed by a bomb squad, while the reported suspicious package at the DNC hasn't been identified. Both are located near the Capitol building, which was breached by Trump supporters on Wednesday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence has called for an end to the "violence and destruction taking place" at the Capitol, telling those involved to "immediately leave the building." President Trump in a video on Wednesday afternoon also told his supporters to "go home" while again falsely claiming to have won the election and calling the rioters "very special." Brendan Morrow