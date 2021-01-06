Drama in D.C.
Pipe bomb reportedly found at RNC headquarters

4:37 p.m.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

As the U.S. Capitol building is placed under lockdown, an explosive device has reportedly been found at the Republican National Committee's Washington headquarters, and the Democratic National Committee's headquarters has also been evacuated.

After supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win, The New York Times reports "an explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package."

According to a report, a pipe bomb was found at the RNC's headquarters and was destroyed by a bomb squad, while the reported suspicious package at the DNC hasn't been identified. Both are located near the Capitol building, which was breached by Trump supporters on Wednesday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence has called for an end to the "violence and destruction taking place" at the Capitol, telling those involved to "immediately leave the building." President Trump in a video on Wednesday afternoon also told his supporters to "go home" while again falsely claiming to have won the election and calling the rioters "very special." Brendan Morrow

georgia senate runoffs
Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

4:37 p.m.
Jon Ossoff.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrat Jon Ossoff will win the race to succeed Republican David Perdue in Georgia's Senate runoff, The Associated Press and NBC News project.

With 98 percent of the vote reporting, Ossoff won 50.28 percent of the vote to Perdue's 49.72 percent, and had about a 25,000-vote lead over Perdue as of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Ossoff will be the first Jewish man to represent Georgia, and at 33, the youngest senator elected since President-elect Joe Biden joined the body in 1972.

Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock were running against Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), respectively, in Tuesday's runoff elections after no candidates gained 50 percent support in November. Warnock was projected to win his special election early Wednesday morning, and had a 65,000-vote lead over Loeffler as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ossoff's win shores up Democrats' takeover of the Senate, albeit with a slim 50-50 margin. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as a tiebreaker when the two parties are divided. The Week Staff

Drama in D.C.
White House aides reportedly try and fail to convince Trump to denounce storming of Capitol

4:35 p.m.

President Trump has urged his supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to "stay peaceful," but his aides, some of whom are reportedly "furious" with the commander-in-chief, want him to issue a stronger statement condemning the situation. Unfortunately for them, he doesn't appear interested at this point.

Trump's reason for holding out may be tied to his anger at Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports. The president is upset that Pence refused to try to block the Electoral College certification, even though he doesn't have the constitutional authority to do so.

Haberman also pointed out that Trump and those in his orbit, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, have hedged while calling on people to act without violence. Ivanka Trump described the supporters as "American patriots," while Giuliani said Trump's supporters were "on the right side of the law and history."

Trump did go on to release a video asking his supporters to "go home," though, like Ivanka Trump and Giuliani, he expressed sympathy with their cause. It's unclear if the message is what his advisers were hoping to hear. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

4:33 p.m.

President Trump supporters broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:

CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."

While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe. Jeva Lange

Drama in D.C.
Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege' in the Capitol

4:25 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden described himself as "genuinely shocked and saddened" by the invasion of the Capitol Building on Wednesday, and called on President Trump to "go on national television now to fulfill his oath, to defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege."

Biden emphasized that the "scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America," and described the rioting Trump supporters as "a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now." He added, "I call on this mob to pull back and allow this work of democracy to go forward," emphasizing that their actions are not "protest" but "insurrection."

The president-elect, who is 14 days from being sworn into office, concluded by noting that "the work of the moment, and the work of the next four years, must be the restoration of democracy." To Trump directly, he only had two more words: "Step up." Jeva Lange

Drama in D.C.
National Guard, Customs and Border Protection deployed to Capitol

4:20 p.m.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has directed National Guard troops and other federal protective services to the Capitol hours after his supporters breached the building.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a Wednesday afternoon tweet that Trump had directed. The announcement came after The Washington Post reported earlier that the Department of Defense had rejected a request from Washington, D.C. officials to bring in the guard.

At the same time as McEnany's announcement, the Post reported D.C. planned to deploy its entire National Guard force that night, putting about 1,100 officers on the streets.

About 340 D.C. guard members were deployed at the start of Wednesday in anticipation of unrest as Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral vote. When Trump supporters began storming the Capitol, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew in the city.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Federal Protective Service and Secret Service were being sent to the Capitol while Trump supporters were still in the building. Customs and Border Protection, which is under DHS, was deployed as well, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also announced Wednesday afternoon that he was sending members of his state's National Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers to the Capitol. Kathryn Krawczyk

Drama in D.C.
Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door

3:29 p.m.

People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.

Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.

After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the House floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the House Speaker's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.

Bowser did so amid ongoing chaos in the nation's capital on the afternoon that Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win, with the Capitol building going under lockdown as protesters stormed the building.

"Tear gas has been dispersed in the Capitol rotunda," Bloomberg reported, while NBC reports that "a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS says there have been multiple injuries sustained as a result of the protests at the U.S. Capitol and there is an unconfirmed, at this time, report of one a gunshot victim." Brendan Morrow

