10 things you need to know today: February 8, 2021

Haiti's president defies calls to step down

Haitian President Jovenel Moise refused to step down on Sunday, the day the opposition, backed by the judiciary branch, said his five-year term ended. In a defiant speech, Moise argued that he has the right to remain in office another year, because an interim government ran the country for the first year of his term. "I am not a dictator," Moise said. "My term ends Feb. 7, 2022." The government announced that it had arrested more than 20 people, including a Supreme Court judge and one of the Caribbean nation's police general inspectors, on charges of participating in a plot to overthrow and kill Moise. Moise has ruled by decree since last year, when he suspended most of the country's lawmakers. A State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said Moise should serve until next year but cautioned him against delaying elections. [The New York Times]