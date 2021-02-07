Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

10:31 p.m.
Tom Brady.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious on Sunday night, winning Super Bowl LV by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes — two to Rob Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown — as he led his team to victory. This was Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and seventh win, his first away from the New England Patriots. He was also named MVP. Tampa Bay's first — and before Sunday night, only — Super Bowl win came in 2002.

This was a much anticipated game, as fans wanted to see Brady go against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl, but they had a disappointing showing this time around, with Mahomes held scoreless for only the second time in his career. He finished 26 of 49 for 270 yards passing and 33 yards rushing. Catherine Garcia

natural disasters
9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

10:12 p.m.
The aftermath of the flooding.
At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped.

Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river."

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." Catherine Garcia

Super Bowl LV
The Weeknd delivers an eccentric Super Bowl Halftime Show

8:53 p.m.

The Weeknd, accompanied by dancers in red suits with bandaged faces, performed a medley of his hits during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singer started the show off with a rendition of "Starboy," and followed up with some of his biggest songs, including "Can't Feel My Face," "Blinding Lights," and "I Feel It Coming." As promised, there were no surprise or special guests. Watch some of the highlights below. Catherine Garcia

Super Bowl LV
Here's what it looks like inside Raymond James Stadium

8:15 p.m.

The 25,000 fans watching the Super Bowl inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium are outnumbered by 30,000 cardboard cutouts.

For this year's big game, 25,000 ticketed fans were allowed to watch in person from the stands and suites, including 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers. The NFL sold the 30,000 cardboard cutouts for $100 each.

At the start of the game, #SuperSpreaderBowl was trending on Twitter, with users questioning the decision to allow tens of thousands of people inside the stadium amid a pandemic. Around the stadium, there were signs up reminding people to stand at least six feet apart. Reuters reports that while most fans were wearing masks, they were not as good about social distancing near the concession stands.

the coronavirus crisis
South Africa pauses AstraZeneca vaccine drive

6:55 p.m.
The Astra Zeneca vaccine.
South Africa said it will stop using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after data emerged showing it provided only minimal protection against mild and moderate infections caused by the new, more contagious virus variant first seen in the country.

The news was announced on Sunday, almost a week after 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine arrived in South Africa. Health officials said if further research shows that the vaccine could protect against more severe cases of coronavirus, the government will consider using it, The New York Times reports.

Virologist Shabir Madhi ran the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trial in South Africa, and said the findings are "very much a reality check." Johnson & Johnson has applied for an emergency use authorization in South Africa, and health officials said they expect health care workers will receive the company's vaccines in the coming weeks. Catherine Garcia

Super Bowl LV
Don't forget about the defenses in Super Bowl LV

3:14 p.m.
Jason Pierre-Paul.
All eyes will be on the quarterbacks during Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes, the prolific 25-year-old superstar, will line up under center for the Kansas City Chiefs, seeking his second straight championship. And, of course, Tom Brady, 43-years-young, will be at the helm for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making his 10th Super Bowl appearance (albeit his first in which he's not wearing a New England Patriots uniform). Yet, as exciting as the quarterback matchup is, both Kansas City and Tampa Bay have a lot more to offer than their famous signal callers.

For instance, both teams boast explosive playmakers on offense — Tyreke Hill and Travis Kelce in Kansas City, and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay, just to name a few. But it's the defenses that are often overlooked. It's true that neither team is considered truly elite on that side of the ball, but there's plenty of talent, and both units have played well in the playoffs, and they'll likely need to carry that momentum over to pick up a win.

The Bucs' pass rush, led by the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett, picked up five sacks against the Green Bay Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship, upping the pressure late in the game just when Green Bay's offense looked like it was getting in a groove. In Tampa Bay's three postseason wins, the defense forced seven total turnovers, often providing Brady and the offense with strong field position.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were solid statistically for most of the season, but they really struggled in the red zone. In the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, however, they hunkered down in those situations, forcing the Bills to kick field goals at key moments.

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Tim O'Donnell

power games
Just how much leverage does Joe Manchin actually have?

2:22 p.m.

Generally considered the most moderate Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) appears to have a significant amount of power in the upper chamber. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has jokingly referred to him as "your highness," while Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), per Politico, simply called him "the man."

Manchin, for his part, plays it down, suggesting to Politico that his colleagues "just kid around ... I didn't lobby for this position, I didn't pick it." Still, he may wind up playing an outsized legislative role in the coming years. But what about when he's up for re-election in 2024?

In a piece for National Review, Kevin Williamson makes the case that Manchin is not a "king-maker," and is actually quite vulnerable. On the one hand, Williamson writes, he's a Democrat in a Republican state that overwhelmingly backed former President Donald Trump, which means the GOP will likely view his seat as winnable in 2024. Democrats, meanwhile, could turn on Manchin if he joins Republicans in opposition to major pieces of Democratic legislation, potentially setting up a "bruising primary challenge."

Williamson, therefore, thinks Manchin should actually switch parties now. In doing so, he would increase his shot at keeping his seat and, with his interest in "energy, national-security issues, and a more activist health-care policy," he "could provide a few bridges between a few important factional divides in the GOP."

The unconventional idea certainly has some critics, both because other analysts believe Manchin does indeed have a lot more leverage than Williamson is giving him credit for, and because they think his political agenda isn't congruent with the GOP. Read more at National Review and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
George Shultz, Reagan's secretary of state who helped forge new relationship with Soviet Union, dies at 100

1:31 p.m.
George Schultz.
George Shultz, who served as secretary of state in the Reagan administration, died Saturday at his home in California, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he was affiliated, announced Sunday. He was 100. The Hoover Institution did not provide additional details about his death.

Throughout his career, Shultz held four different Cabinet positions. Former President Nixon tapped him to serve as labor secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and treasury secretary at different points throughout his run. As The Washington Post notes, Shultz developed a reputation for "good judgment and integrity," and he emerged unscathed from the Watergate scandal. In fact, Nixon did not appear to be very fond of Shultz, who refused to allow the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the president's political enemies.

Later, in 1982, Reagan selected him to lead the State Department, which he did for six-and-a-half years until the end of the Reagan's presidency, the second longest tenure of any secretary of state in the post-World War II era aside from Dean Rusk, who served under former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Reagan and Shultz reportedly got along well, though certain geopolitical issues would leave them at odds.

Shultz's most notable accomplishment was pushing Reagan to develop a more constructive relationship with the Soviet Union in the final years of the Cold War. Per the Post, Shultz viewed Mikhail Gorbachev as a new type of Soviet leader with whom Reagan could negotiate. The two leaders eventually reached a breakthrough, signing a nuclear arms treaty in 1987, and tensions continued to ease from there. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

