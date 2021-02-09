10 things you need to know today: February 9, 2021

GOP Sen. Richard Shelby to retire when term ends in 2022

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he'll retire at the end of 2022 rather than seek re-election for a seventh term. Unlike his GOP colleague Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who is on his way out as well and cited increasing partisanship in Congress as a major factor in his decision, Shelby's choice was seemingly simple — the senator, who has been in Congress for over four decades, is 86 now and will be 88 in 2022. As he put it in a statement, "for everything, there is a season." Even if Shelby's departure was anticipated, the race to succeed him in Alabama, where the seat figures to remain Republican, could be crucial in shaping the future of the Senate GOP. [AL.com]