10 things you need to know today: February 10, 2021

Aunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling Company

The Aunt Jemima brand has been renamed the Pearl Milling Company, Quaker Oats parent PepsiCo said in a statement released Tuesday. Quaker Oats announced in June that it was changing the name and logo of the 130-year-old pancake and syrup brand, which featured a Black woman long depicted wearing a kerchief, because "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype." Products with the new name and logo will reach stores this summer. PepsiCo said the Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and "was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima." Pearl Milling Company said in its own statement that customers and employees helped decide the name, and it was "developed with inclusivity in mind." [NBC News]