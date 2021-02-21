10 things you need to know today: February 21, 2021

Biden visits Bob Dole following cancer diagnosis

President Biden visited former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), who was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, on Saturday. Biden and Dole, who is 97, served together in the Senate between 1973 and 1996, and despite hailing from different sides of the aisle, the two have said they consider each other friends. In a December interview, Dole said Biden was a "good chairman of the Judiciary Committee" when he was in the upper chamber, adding that the fact that he "knows how the government works and the Congress works" will benefit him during his presidency. After the Saturday visit, which was not on the president's public schedule, Biden said Dole was "doing well." Dole is expected to start treatment Monday. [The Wall Street Journal, CNN]