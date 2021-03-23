10 things you need to know today: March 23, 2021

NCAA, facing criticism, considers 'March Madness' brand for women's tournament

The National Collegiate Athletic Association, under pressure to address the lack of resources devoted to women's sports compared to men's, said Monday that it would work with staff, schools, and media partners to boost women's basketball, including allowing the "March Madness" logo to promote the annual women's basketball tournament. The announcement came after the NCAA came under fire for reserving the "March Madness" brand for the men's tournament exclusively. "The value of the women's tournament would go up pretty dramatically if they were able to have the halo of the March Madness branding as well," said branding consultant Jeff Hunt of Legend Labs. The NCAA has faced outrage recently since a social media post contrasting the weight-training facilities and food at the men's and women's tournaments went viral. [The Wall Street Journal]