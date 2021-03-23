AstraZeneca jabs
Edit

U.S. health officials say AstraZeneca may have skewed vaccine 'efficacy data' with 'outdated information'

3:34 a.m.
AstraZeneca vaccine
Etienne Torbey/AFP/Getty Images

In an unusual statement issued after midnight on Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an independent monitoring board overseeing AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial told the NIAID and the drugmaker late Monday "it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial." The NIAID, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser.

AstraZeneca reported early Monday that its vaccine had proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a large U.S. trial, 100 percent effective against serious illness or hospitalization, and carried no increased risk of blood clots. The results were seen as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered vaccine.

But the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ultimately conduct a thorough review of the data before approving AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in the U.S., the agency said, but AstraZeneca should "work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."

The DSMB's analysis of AstraZeneca's U.S.-based trial was "delayed several times because the board had to ask AstraZeneca for revised reports from those handling trial data on behalf of the company," The New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Friction between a safety monitoring board and a study sponsor is "highly irregular," and the NIAID's post-midnight statement is "so, so troubling," clinical trials expert Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "I've never seen anything like this." AstraZeneca had yet to respond to the statement early Tuesday. Peter Weber

Fake News
Edit

Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

2:51 a.m.

In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said.

The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned.

Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said.

Touché. Peter Weber

Inanity defense
Edit

Sidney Powell seeks to dismiss Dominion lawsuit, argues 'no reasonable person' would mistake her claims for 'fact'

2:19 a.m.
Sidney Powell
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Sidney Powell, a onetime high-profile member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, asked a federal court on Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting System's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against her, arguing that "no reasonable person" would mistake her baseless accusations of an elaborate multinational, communist election-rigging scheme as "truly statements of fact."

In fact, Powell's claims were just "opinions and legal theories," her lawyers argued, as well as constitutionally protected "political speech" and "hyperbole." At the same time, the motion contends, Dominion won't be able to prove any "actual malice" on Powell's part because "she believed the allegations then and she believes them now."

"Powell's attempt to dismiss the case contradicts her claim that she wants to present her evidence in court," responded Tom Clare, an attorney for Dominion. "Dominion Voting Systems is eager for the case to move forward and intends to hold Powell accountable." Dominion says Powell's false, disproven claims about vote rigging harmed its reputation and business.

Powell's accusations about Dominion "stealing" the election were also cited by some of the people arrested after storming the Capitol on May 6 to stop the formal counting of President Biden's electoral win. If the federal court declines to dismiss Dominion's suit, Powell asked that the trial be moved from Washington, D.C., to Texas, where she is licensed to practice law. She is also fighting a defamation lawsuit by a second voting technology company, Smartmatic. Peter Weber

the biden cabinet
Edit

Senate confirms Marty Walsh as labor secretary, completing Biden's Cabinet with surprisingly little drama

1:00 a.m.

The Senate on Monday voted 68 to 29 to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, making him the first person from a union background to lead the Labor Department in nearly 50 years. With Walsh's confirmation, President Biden now has all 15 Cabinet secretaries in place at the top of major executive departments. It also makes Biden "the first president in more than 30 years to have all of his original Cabinet secretary nominees confirmed to their posts," CNN notes.

Despite a late start to the confirmation process, high partisan polarization in Congress, and an impeachment trial, Biden won confirmation for all his major Cabinet secretaries faster than either of his two predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama — partly because they had to pull nominees who faced defeat in the Senate.

The last president to get his original major Cabinet picks confirmed was Ronald Reagan. Former President George H.W. Bush was the last president to watch a nominee go down to defeat, CNN reports. Every president since, until Biden, has withdrawn at least one nominee. Biden did pull the nomination of Neera Tanden as head of the Office of Management and Budget, but OMB isn't considered a standalone agency.

Walsh, 53, "rose to prominence in Boston through the building-trades unions after dropping out of college early to work in construction," The Washington Post reports. He resigned as mayor on Monday night, leaving Boston in the hands of Boston City Council President Kim Janey, now acting mayor. She is the first Black person to lead Boston. Peter Weber

Boulder supermarket shooting
Edit

NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

12:00 a.m.

A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines.

The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer.

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. Peter Weber

Boulder supermarket shooting
Edit

At least 10 people killed, including police officer, in Boulder supermarket mass shooting

March 22, 2021

Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, including Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, 51, the first officer to respond to the scene. The names of the other nine victims and the suspect are being withheld for now. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference that Talley, who had been on the force since 2010, acted heroically before being slain.

"This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice." President Biden has been briefed the shooting, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

News cameras captured police escorting a handcuffed shirtless man with blood running down his leg from the store, but they would not say if he is the suspect in custody. "They did say the suspect was receiving medical care," The Associated Press notes.

This is the seventh mass shooting of 2021, according to a database maintained by AP, USA Today, and Northeastern University. It comes less than a week after a gunman murdered eight people at three Atlanta-area spas. Mass shootings, defined as four or more victims killed, fell to their lowest level in more than a decade last year, though fatal shootings overall remained high. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC director warns of potential 'avoidable surge' of COVID-19 cases

March 22, 2021
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the United States must take action to prevent an another "avoidable" surge of COVID-19 cases.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky during a briefing Monday expressed concern over the "apparent leveling off of cases and hospital admissions" in the United States after previous consistent declines, also noting that some states are seeing an uptick in new cases.

Walensky described states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, despite cases remaining high and while COVID-19 variants spread, as a "serious threat to the progress we have made" in the pandemic so far.

"We must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer," Walensky said. "We are at a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road where we as a country must decide which path we are going to take. We must act now, and I am worried that if we don't take the right actions now, we will have another avoidable surge, just as we are seeing in Europe right now, and just as we are so aggressively scaling up vaccination."

As the CDC raises concerns about the possibility of another surge, though, other experts have argued a significant one might not be likely. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that "I don't think we're going to have a fourth wave," though there could be "plateauing for a period of time." CNN's Sanjay Gupta similarly said Monday that especially given the level of immunity in the United States as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, "I think it's unlikely, frankly when you just look at the data, that we're going to have a significant fourth surge." Brendan Morrow

study says
Edit

Paper straws may contain chemicals linked to cancer, other ailments, study finds

March 22, 2021
Paper straws.
iStock.

There may be more reason to avoid paper drinking straws than general distaste for them, a new study from the University of Florida, published last week in ScienceDirect, suggests.

The researchers found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which in layman's terms are potentially harmful chemicals, in paper and other plant-based straws, which have become more common amid a global push to cut back on the use of plastics. In fact, the PFASs may provide the straws with their water-resistant properties.

The chemicals' presence, the authors wrote in the study's abstract, demonstrates the straws "are not fully biodegradable, contributing to the direct human ingestion of PFAS and to the cycle of PFAS between waste streams and the environment."

Mariah Blake, a journalist working on a book about PFASs, or "forever chemicals," notes they are linked to cancer and a host of other ailments. Read the study's abstract at ScienceDirect. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.