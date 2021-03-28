10 things you need to know today: March 28, 2021

Men's and women's NCAA tournament fields narrow

The Elite 8 is rounding into shape for both the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments. On the men's side Saturday, Oregon State, Baylor, Houston, and Arkansas, who staved off a fierce Sweet 16 challenge from the tournament's Cinderella, No. 15 Oral Roberts, all secured spots in the regional finals. On the women's side, UConn, Baylor, Arizona, and Indiana, who knocked off top-seeded North Carolina State, all advanced. Sweet 16 action will continue Sunday. The women's top overall seed Stanford will look to advance against Missouri State, while fellow No. 1 South Carolina takes on Georgia Tech. Two No. 2 seeds, Maryland and Louisville, will then match up with a pair of No. 6 seeds, Texas and Oregon, respectively. For the men, No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will look to keep its undefeated season going against Creighton, Oregon and USC will meet in an all-Pac-12 showdown, UCLA will clash with Alabama, and Michigan will square off with Florida State. [NCAA, ESPN]