10 things you need to know today: April 1, 2021

McCarthy calls Gaetz allegations 'serious'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday the sex-trafficking investigation against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has "serious implications," but it's too early to remove him from committees because "we don't have any information." Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said Gaetz should be prosecuted if the allegations are true, but he should be removed immediately from the House Judiciary Committee, because it has oversight of the Justice Department, which is investigating him. The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that DOJ was looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a girl who was 17 — making her above the age of consent in some states and below it in others — and paid for her to travel with him across state lines. Gaetz has denied the allegations. [USA Today]