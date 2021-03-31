Solving COVID
Pfizer says trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in adolescents

8:03 a.m.
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15 in a phase 3 study, the companies announced.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that the vaccine, which is currently in use in the United States for adults, demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in the trial. It also demonstrated "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated."

This study consisted of 2,260 adolescents in the United States between 12 and 15, and there were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the placebo group, but no cases in the group that was vaccinated.

"The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

This was the latest piece of encouraging data surrounding the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC released a study showing both it and the Moderna vaccine were "highly effective" in real-world conditions, preventing about 90 percent of infections two weeks after both doses in adults.

Experts quickly hailed the trial results released Wednesday, with Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki telling The New York Times, "Oh my god, I’m so happy to see this — this is amazing." Iwasaki added that the fact that the study showed the group "getting even better levels" of antibodies than young adults was "really incredible. Pfizer and BioNTech say they will submit this new data to the FDA with "the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year." Brendan Morrow

Marijuana legalization
New York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

7:26 a.m.
New York legalizes marijuana
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York's legislature voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signs the package, which he said Tuesday will bring "justice for long-marginalized communities," New York will be the 15th state to allow pot use for non-medicinal purposes. The bill passed in the Assembly on a 43-20 vote and cleared the Senate 100 to 49. Democrats control both chambers.

The new law will allow anyone 21 or older to possess, carry, buy, or otherwise obtain up to three ounces of cannabis, probably starting in about a year, and it creates a regulatory framework for dispensaries to sell pot and certain businesses to allow its use. The new industry will be overseen by a new Office of Cannabis Management and a board appointed by the governor and lawmakers. Local municipal governments will be allowed to ban dispensaries and on-site use businesses, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

The expected $350 million in annual tax revenue will be divided between schools (40 percent), drug treatment and education (20 percent), and a social equity fund (40 percent) designed to help New York avoid the situation in other legalization states where Black and brown dealers are excluded from the marketplace and pushed into the black market, NPR reports. That social equity pot will be invested in communities harmed by high rates of drug arrests, and dealers who can show their business would benefit those people and communities will be eligible for "social equity" dispensary licenses.

"I think it's just a real game-changer and sets a new model for what legalization should look like in this country," Melissa Moore, head of the Drug Policy Alliance's New York chapter, told NPR News. Peter Weber

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy drops, interest in getting inoculated grows in U.S., surveys show

6:08 a.m.

The number of Americans who say they won't or are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to shrink while the share who say they are excited to get the vaccine is rising, new surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau show. In KFF's latest monthly poll, about 61 percent of U.S. adults said they have either gotten their first dose already or are eager to get the shot, up from 47 percent in January. An estimated 70-90 percent of the U.S. population will need to be immune for the pandemic to be under control.

There was an especially sharp rise in the percentage of Black Americans who said they want to get vaccinated, now 55 percent, versus 61 percent of Latinos and 64 percent of white people, KFF found. Overall, 20 percent of respondents said they won't get vaccinated at all or only if required by work or school, and Republicans (29 percent) and white evangelical Christians (28 percent) were still overrepresented in that group. Another 46 percent of Republicans said they have or will get vaccinated, versus 79 percent of Democrats.


(Kaiser Family Foundation)

The large survey from the Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Center for Health Statistics found 17 percent of adults opposed or hesitant to get vaccinated, from 22 percent in January, but the decline was entirely among people formerly on the fence shifting to the pro-vaccination camp, The Wall Street Journal notes. That survey found Black Americans the most likely to say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, but the hesitation has shrunk from 13 percentage points more likely than white Americans to eschew vaccinations in January to just 5 points in March.

The Census survey is based responses from 80,000 adults from March 3 and March 15. Kaiser Family Foundation interviewed 1,862 adults from March 15 to March 22 for its survey, and the margin of sampling error for the entire sample is ± 3 percentage points. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
How will America's accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive affect the looming 4th wave of infections?

4:55 a.m.

"The U.S. is now embarking on its latest COVID experiment: What happens if you let the virus go unchecked in the middle of a vaccine rollout?" Politico's Renuka Rayasam asked Tuesday night. As states lift safety restrictions while new, more contagious and dangerous variants spread and people start traveling more, "COVID cases are starting to swell yet again around the country and, this time, infections are spreading among younger people — as well as people who might have been at moderate risk but managed to avoid infection until now."

At the same time, the U.S. vaccination effort continues to accelerate. An average of 2.77 million doses are being administered each day and 39 states have opened vaccination eligibility to all adults or plan to by mid-April. About 30 percent of the population has gotten at least one dose, including a majority of Americans 65 and older, the group most likely to be hospitalized or killed by COVID-19.

"The most vulnerable people were among the first in line to get vaccines," NPR's Ari Shapiro pointed out to Harvard epidemiologist Bill Hanage on Tuesday's All Things Considered. In a fourth pandemic wave, "could you envision a scenario where we might see a huge spike in new cases but we don't see a corresponding spike in hospitalizations and deaths?"

"That can be envisioned," because "the vaccines are really good at preventing severe disease and death," Hanage said. "I would caution, though, that we have not managed to get vaccine into the arms of all of the most vulnerable. And like I say, it doesn't really take a huge number of them to be infected for them to be causing serious problems. One of the biggest, most recent spikes that we've seen has been in Michigan. And it's looking as if maybe in the most recent data, there's a little uptick in deaths as well."

Chile, with one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, "serves as a cautionary tale for other nations looking to vaccination drives to quickly put an end to the era of beleaguered economies, closed borders, and social distancing," The New York Times reports.

"No one questions that the vaccination campaign is a success story," Dr. Francisca Crispi, a regional president of Chile's medical association, told the Times. "But it conveyed a false sense of security to people, who felt that since we're all being vaccinated the pandemic is over." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Jimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new website

2:19 a.m.

The Biden administration is starting to help private companies develop a standard of "vaccine verification" — or vaccine passports — that Americans can use to show they have been inoculated against COVID-19. And Republicans are making this "a new front in the pandemic culture wars," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"There's a controversy now — we now have controversies where we never had them before — over the so-called vaccine passports that the Biden administration and private industry are working on so that we have a way to prove that you got your shots for the purposes of travel or going to a concert, sporting event, whatever," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "If you have a vaccine passport, you will be able to do that stuff, but unfortunately, many Republicans aren't on board with that ... which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote."

Kimmel singled out "Ron DeSantis, the terrible governor of Florida," and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called vaccine passports Biden's "Mark of the Beast." "Poor Joe Biden — how can you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hoofs?" he sighed. "There should be a test to get into Congress. You have take a test to be able to drive. Congress, they just wave you right through."

Kimmel also dug into the new website former President Donald Trump launched Monday. "45office.com? Is he launching a website or a new version of Microsoft Word? But this website, as you might guess, is something else," he said. "He basically set up a fan page for himself," but also offers to record videos for special occasions or even get hired for in-person events. "In three months, Donald Trump has gone from president of the United States to bookable birthday clown," Kimmel laughed. He also noted that Major, Biden's younger dog, nipped a federal employee again. "I wonder how they're going to handle this? You can't have a dog going around biting people! I mean say what you will about Donald Trump, Mike Pence never bit anybody."

The Washington Post has a deeper, more sober look at vaccine passports — and why they aren't all that new — and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Iowa teenager invents color-changing sutures that could curb infection rates

2:02 a.m.

Dasia Taylor hasn't graduated high school yet, but she has already come up with an invention that addresses a global problem: surgical wound infection.

Taylor, 17, of Iowa City invented a suture that shifts in color from bright red to dark purple when a surgical wound becomes infected. She started working on the project in October 2019, after learning that, according to the World Health Organization, 11 percent of surgical wounds develop an infection in low- and middle-income countries. She was especially concerned after hearing that in some African countries, up to 20 percent of women who have Cesarean sections end up with infections.

"When I was presented with this opportunity to do research, I couldn't help but go at it with an equity lens," Taylor told Smithsonian Magazine. Healthy human skin has a pH level of around 5, and the pH goes up to about 9 when an infection is present. Taylor found that beet juice goes from red to dark purple at a pH of 9, so "that's perfect for an infected wound." She then began testing threads to find one that could properly hold the dye, and found a cotton-polyester blend that worked.

Taylor plans on getting a patent for her invention, and hopes that one day, the sutures can be dispatched around the world, so people can quickly receive medical attention for infections. Earlier this year, Taylor was named one of 40 finalists in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science, which runs the competition, told Smithsonian she is "really interested in watching what problems [Taylor] is going to continue to solve, to make the world a better place." Catherine Garcia

Teresa Giudice walked so Jen Shah could run
Edit

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah arrested on fraud charges

1:00 a.m.
Jen Shah.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested Tuesday in Utah on federal fraud charges, with prosecutors accusing her of running a telemarketing scheme for nearly a decade that targeted "hundreds" of victims, many of them 55 and older, across the United States.

Shah, 47, and her assistant, 43-year-old Stuart Smith, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The indictment against them claims that their scam began in 2012 and ended this month, with the defendants selling services like website design and tax preparation to "hundreds of victims ... many of whom were over age 55" and didn't own computers. They then allegedly made lists of their victims and sold them to other participants in the fraud, receiving a "share of the fraudulent revenue" that was earned.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Variety Shah was filming when she was arrested, and was about to leave for a trip to Colorado with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars. How's that for a storyline! Catherine Garcia

Watergaetz
Edit

Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

12:27 a.m.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes."

Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls."

Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted.

Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. Peter Weber

