10 things you need to know today: April 3, 2021

Arizona upsets UConn to reach NCAA women's title game

The Arizona women's basketball team stunned Connecticut on Friday night to advance to the school's first ever national championship game, where they'll play Pac-12 rival and the tournament's top overall seed, Stanford, on Sunday night. The No. 3 Wildcats were underdogs against UConn, the sport's premier program, but they controlled the game from the start en route to a 69-59 win. In fact, the Huskies never led. Arizona's senior guard Aari McDonald, who has been one of the stars of the tournament, led the way with 26 points. Stanford, meanwhile, pulled out a 66-65 nail-biter against South Carolina earlier in the evening. The Gamecocks missed two shots in the final seconds, and the Cardinal escaped. The men's title game will be set Saturday night. The Final Four will kickoff with an intra-Texas clash between Baylor and Houston at 5:14 p.m. ET on CBS. Undefeated Gonzaga will then take on UCLA. [ESPN, NCAA]