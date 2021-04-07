10 things you need to know today: April 7, 2021

Biden moves up deadline for making all adults eligible for vaccination

The White House announced Tuesday that President Biden is moving up the deadline for states to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults to April 19, earlier than his previous deadline of May 1. Biden announced his original May 1 deadline in March. Since then, all 50 states have either made COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announced when they will. Hawaii and Oregon are the only states that will face pressure to alter their timetable after Biden's announcement, as they were scheduled to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1. Biden also announced that 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in his first 75 days in office, but he urged people to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, saying the U.S. isn't "at the finish line yet." [CNN, CNBC]