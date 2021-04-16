10 things you need to know today: April 16, 2021

Dallas Wings select Charli Collier as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings on Thursday picked Charli Collier, a center from the University of Texas, as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Collier, who averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season, said her selection to play professional basketball fulfilled the dream of her late father, Elliott, who died of lung cancer at 53. "We sat down in the hospital bed, and we wrote down goals," she said. "This was one of them. He's here with me." The Wings got the first pick in a trade with the Seattle Storm, and they already had the No. 2 pick. They were the first team in the history of the league, which is heading into its 25th season, to get the top two picks. They chose 6-foot-5 center Awak Kuier, who has been playing professionally in Italy, after Collier. [The New York Times]