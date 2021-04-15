sounds like collusion
Treasury Department: Manafort associate shared Trump polling data with Russian government

10:21 p.m.
Paul Manafort.
In a news release issued Thursday announcing new sanctions against Russia, the Treasury Department revealed that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of former President Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, passed along campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services in 2016.

"During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy," the Treasury Department said. "Additionally, Kilimnik sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

This establishes for the first time that private meetings between Manafort, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, and Kilimnik were a "direct pipeline from the campaign to Russian spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election," The New York Times reports. Kilimnik and Manafort first worked together when Manafort was a political consultant in Ukraine.

Kilimnik was identified during earlier government investigations as a Russian intelligence operative, and in 2018 was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice; the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Kilimnik's arrest. During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, investigators attempted to figure out why Manafort provided internal campaign polling data to Kilimnik. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

remembering prince philip
Prince Philip's Saturday funeral limited to just 30 family members

8:59 p.m.
Queen Elizabeth II sits with Prince Philip.
Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details about Saturday's funeral for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Born Prince Philip of Greece, son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. Only 30 people will be able to attend his ceremonial royal funeral due to COVID-19 precautions, and the guest list is limited to just family, including the queen; their four children; grandchildren and spouses; and extended family members.

The funeral procession will start at 9:40 ET, with his coffin transported from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line up along the route, firing guns in salute. Several family members will walk behind Prince Philip's coffin, including his children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — and grandchildren.

The 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and a four-person choir will sing pieces selected by Prince Philip. The funeral will be broadcast in the United States on NBC. Catherine Garcia

health update
Mike Pence recovering after receiving a pacemaker

7:59 p.m.
Mike Pence.
Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery on Wednesday to have a pacemaker implanted, and is "expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days," his office said Thursday.

Pence, 61, was previously diagnosed with the heart condition asymptomatic left bundle branch block, and the pacemaker was implanted after he experienced symptoms related to a slow heart rate, The Associated Press reports.

Since leaving the White House, Pence has launched a conservative political advocacy group and signed a book deal. Later this month, he is scheduled to make his first public appearance since January at the Palmetto Family organization's annual gala in Columbia, South Carolina. Catherine Garcia

gaetzgate
Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

7:28 p.m.
Kevin McCarthy.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Thursday he has spoken with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about the "accusations" against him involving sex trafficking of a minor, and Gaetz has professed his innocence.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. McCarthy said that during their private meeting, he "explained to Mr. Gaetz the rules inside our conference. If there was something to come forward, we would take action." Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 House Republican leader, made a similar statement Wednesday, saying if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department investigation, GOP leadership will "of course react and take action."

Gaetz sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of the Justice Department. A reporter asked if Gaetz would keep his seat amid the investigation, and McCarthy responded that the congressman is "the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty. There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time."

McCarthy was also questioned about a CNN report that said in 2017, staffers from the office of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) spoke to Gaetz about his conduct and how he needed to act professionally while in the Capitol. McCarthy was House majority leader at the time, and said he wasn't part of this discussion or aware it took place. "If you're wondering if I knew anything about what's being alleged now, no," he added. Catherine Garcia

This just in
Body camera footage shows Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with hands raised

6:09 p.m.
adam toledo
A Chicago police watchdog group released body camera footage on Thursday that showed an officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Last month, a Chicago police officer chased Toledo down an alley after responding to a call of shots fired, and saw what appeared to be a gun in his hand, reports NBC News. After the officer yelled "police, stop," Toledo turned and raised his hands, neither of which appeared to be holding a weapon, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Less than one second later, footage made public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows, the officer, identified as Eric Stillman, shot Toledo in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's family, who viewed the video before it was made public, said it was "extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present" to watch. John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the officer was justified because Toledo "still turned with a gun in his hand."

Before the footage was released, Stillman had reported that Toledo "did not follow verbal commands, fled, posed an imminent threat, used force likely to cause death or great bodily harm, and that he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol," reports BuzzFeed News, writing that some of those claims "do not appear to be borne out by the body worn video."

Prosecutors previously said Toledo turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand, but shortly before the video was released, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the attorney who asserted that "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court," per BuzzFeed.

Toledo's death has already sparked protests in Chicago, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday urged calm as COPA completes further investigation. Stillman has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

Read more at the Chicago Sun-Times and BuzzFeed News. Summer Meza

Coming Soon
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality TV series about coming out

4:56 p.m.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting his own Netflix reality TV show, focused on living his life publicly as a gay man, Variety reports.

The show — which follows Wednesday's news that Colton recently "came to terms" with his sexuality — will reportedly involve Olympian freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who will potentially serve as Underwood's "gay guide."

Many other celebrities voiced their support of Colton after his announcement on Wednesday, including Billy Eichner, who'd appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and joked in the episode to Colton that "maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know." Eichner celebrated Colton by sharing the clip and writing, "If you're gay, be gay!" Colton replied to Eichner, writing: "Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay."

Meanwhile, the winner of Colton's season, Cassie Randolph, is reportedly "still processing" the news. "She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on [Good Morning America] doing a tell-all,” an insider told Us Weekly. Randolph previously filed for a restraining order against Underwood, after they ended their relationship in 2020, that she later dropped. Jeva Lange

yeezyangelo
Kanye West wants to date an artist next

4:51 p.m.
kanye
Must love Degas?

Kanye West is reportedly already thinking about who will replace Kim Kardashian once the couple finalizes their divorce, with a source telling Page Six that the rapper wants his next relationship to be "with an artist and a creative person" so they can "speak the same language to each other."

As Page Six points out, West has previously likened himself to Michelangelo and Picasso, and claimed that he is "unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time." He might have some competition, though, if his daughter North West keeps it up. Read more at Page Six. Jeva Lange

congressional clash
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during heated exchange with Fauci

4:00 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci in a heated exchange on Capitol Hill — prompting one lawmaker to call on him to "shut your mouth."

During a congressional hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan confronted Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and demanded he explain exactly when Americans will no longer have to follow public health measures and will "get their liberty and freedoms back." Fauci appeared to grow frustrated as he pushed back on that characterization.

"We're not talking about liberties," Fauci told Jordan. "We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans. That's what we're talking about."

Fauci told Jordan that the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is still "unacceptably high," which is why certain public health guidelines and restrictions still remain in place. But Jordan listed off a series of examples he claimed proved Americans have had their freedoms unnecessarily curtailed during the pandemic while suggesting Fauci is to blame for this. Fauci shot back that Jordan was "making this a personal thing" when "it isn't," and at one point told the congressman, "You're ranting again."

Things eventually got so chaotic, with Jordan continuing to talk as the hearing was moving on to the next lawmaker, that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) stepped in to tell the Ohio congressman, "You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!" Watch the moment below. Brendan Morrow

