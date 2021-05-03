10 things you need to know today: May 3, 2021

Yellen says Biden spending proposals wouldn't cause inflation spike

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, said Sunday that President Biden's proposals to spend trillions on infrastructure, families, and education would not trigger an inflation spike because the programs would be phased in over a decade. "It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years. So the boost to demand is moderate," Yellen said on NBC's Meet the Press. "I don't believe that inflation will be an issue, but if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it." Recent economic data indicates that the recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength. Americans' incomes made their biggest jump ever in March, with a boost from the latest $1,400 coronavirus relief checks, and the economy grew at a 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter. [The Associated Press]