10 things you need to know today: May 4, 2021

Times: U.S. might not be able to reach coronavirus herd immunity

Experts now believe the United States may not reach herd immunity to COVID-19, although the virus can be controlled to the point where it is a manageable threat, The New York Times reported Monday. Experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach the herd immunity threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, but now estimate that reaching 80 percent or more might be required due to the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, partly due to vaccine hesitancy. However, vaccines can help turn the virus into a milder threat that could be like the seasonal flu. Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch said by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease." [The New York Times]