the coronavirus crisis
Edit

It's unlikely America will reach herd immunity, experts warn

9:33 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

When will the United States reach herd immunity to COVID-19? Experts now say it might not — but that doesn't mean the virus has to remain a "society disrupter."

That's according to a new report in The New York Times, which says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever."

The report explains that while experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy.

These experts think that COVID-19 may continue circulating in the United States for years, the Times reports, but that vaccines can help turn it into a "manageable threat" that could be "seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy."

"The virus is unlikely to go away," Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the Times. "But we want to do all we can to check that it's likely to become a mild infection."

Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch also explained to the Times that by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease," while evolutionary biologist Carl Bergstrom said that a "very sensible target" would be getting "to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged to the Times there's been a change in thinking on this among experts but noted that putting aside the "mystical level of herd immunity," if "you vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

assembled
Edit

Marvel drops 1st look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles

11:00 a.m.
Eternals
Marvel Studios

Marvel is looking to draw audiences back to the movies with help from someone who just made Oscars history.

Marvel on Monday released a surprisingly revealing sizzle reel called "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" as it gets ready to debut its first feature film since 2019 with July's Black Widow. In addition to promoting that movie and the upcoming Shang-Chi, Marvel also revealed the first look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, which follows a race of immortal aliens with a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Zhao, who directed Eternals, is coming off a historic night at the Academy Awards, where she made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director, and her film Nomadland also became the first film directed by a woman of color to win Best Picture. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently hyped up Eternals as looking "really impressive" visually, promising it features Zhao's "signature style" as a director.

Monday's sizzle reel also revealed the upcoming Black Panther sequel, which won't be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death, will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the new Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels. The latter film is expected to feature not just Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but also Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel after she debuts on her own Disney+ show.

Marvel's sizzle reel is centered around a celebration of experiencing movies in theaters, even including footage recorded in a theater during an opening night screening of Avengers: Endgame, and it ends with text on screen that reads, "See you at the movies" — though the first of these upcoming films, Black Widow, will also be available on streaming. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

A blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

10:26 a.m.

A blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging in the United States, warns infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, tweeted Sunday that several states, many of them in the northeast, that have seen more than half of their population receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have experienced significant decreases in coronavirus infections over the last two weeks. Hotez acknowledged that was good news, but he expressed concern about uneven distribution, with states like Wyoming, Alabama, and Louisiana struggling to get up to speed.

The politics-based divide Hotez fears isn't without exceptions. For instance, South Dakota, a red state, has seen a 50 percent decline in cases over the last two weeks, per The New York Times, and has a one-dose vaccination rate of 45 percent, which is good for 22nd in the U.S., per Bloomberg. But Bloomberg's tracker shows that red states do make up the bulk of the lower-end of vaccination rates, which could mean it'll be a longer road to sharp and steady infection declines. Tim O'Donnell

Jobs
Edit

Economists are estimating an eye-popping 2 million U.S. jobs were added in April

9:34 a.m.
Labor Department building.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Expect another promising jobs report this week.

Axios reports that several economists have estimated that around 2 million jobs were added in the United States in April, a pace that hasn't been seen since May and June 2020 after the passage of the CARES Act. While the numbers won't match June of last year, when 4.8 million jobs were added, they should still signal a momentum swing for the U.S. following the 916,000 jobs added in March.

The reason is simple: people in the U.S. are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and infections are falling, allowing for businesses, particularly those in vulnerable sectors, to open up safely, Claudia Sahm, a senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute, told Axios. Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, reportedly said in a note to clients that the leisure and hospitality industry, as well as retail and health and personal services should "enjoy significant increases."

It's not all rosy, however. Bank of America chief economist Michelle Meyer echoed other warnings from folks like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the labor force participation, which remains at its lowest level since 1976 "may struggle to return" to pre-pandemic levels, per Axios. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

vax live
Edit

Prince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

8:02 a.m.

Prince Harry made an appearance at Global Citizen's COVID-19 vaccine concert on Sunday to urge an "unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity."

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the "Vax Live" concert that was held in Los Angeles to push for the "equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," and he called for collective action toward this goal.

"The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everyone," Harry said. "We cannot rest, or truly recover, until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one in which we cannot afford to fail at."

Harry went on to say that the "virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography" but instead "must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," People reports.

"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't," Harry added. "We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind."

The concert came at a time when India is grappling with a major COVID-19 surge, and the Duke of Sussex said that "we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave." Harry received an "electric reception and standing ovation" at the event, The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner wrote.

The Vax Live concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured performances from artists including Jennifer Lopez. Global Citizen says it surpassed its goal of securing 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses "to help the world's most marginalized communities and health care workers access the vaccine." After being taped on Sunday, the Vax Live concert is set to air on May 8. Brendan Morrow

Apple vs. Epic Games
Edit

Apple, Epic Games to go head-to-head in highly-anticipated antitrust trial

8:01 a.m.
The showdown begins.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, a judge will begin hearing arguments in the highly-anticipated trial between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite.

The conflict stems from an August incident, when Epic Games added a direct payment mechanism to Fortnite, bypassing Apple's requirement that its app makers and customers process all payments through Apple's system, which collects a 30 percent fee. Apple's App Store removed Fortnite for violating its terms, and Epic Games announced its antitrust lawsuit almost immediately afterward, citing "yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100 percent monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market."

The trial, which is expected to last about three weeks, will involve both Epic's founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and Apple CEO Tim Cook taking the stand, The Washington Post reports. The result of the legal challenge "could remake the future of the digital economy," CNN writes. Jeva Lange

so close
Edit

Watch Michael Flynn butcher the Pledge of Allegiance at a Lin Wood rally in South Carolina

7:26 a.m.

Michael Flynn, the short-tenured national security adviser hired, fired, then pardoned by former President Donald Trump, appeared at a rally in South Carolina on Sunday to support pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood's bid to oust South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick on May 15. Flynn led the Wood supporters, gathered at the Honkytonk Saloon in Ladson, in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, after urging everyone to take off their hats and place their hands over their hearts. Then Flynn botched the pledge.

Wood attacked not only McKissick, a longtime conservative activist who led the state GOP to gains in November's election, but also Sens. Lindsey Graham (R) and Tim Scott (R) and former Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump's United Nations ambassador and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, The Post and Courier reports. His main complaint was that they did not publicly back Trump's false claim that he actually won the November election, not Biden. While McKissick "went around celebrating how the elite establishment had done so well in South Carolina," Wood said, he fought to overturn Biden's victory in court.

"We are not going to accept this RINO [Republicans in Name Only] crowd, these Republicans that have been stabbing — they've been stabbing Trump in the back, they've been stabbing you in the back," Flynn said.

McKissick does not seem particularly worried about the challenge from Wood, who said he legally moved to South Carolina from Georgia earlier this year. Wood is a "carpetbagging RINO" who is "so far up in bizarro land, he couldn't find his way out with a flashlight and a map," McKissick said.

But Wood's fealty to the lie that Trump won the election appears to put him the Republican mainstream. In fact, rejecting the 2020 results "has increasingly become an unofficial litmus test for acceptance in the Republican Party," The Washington Post reports. Since the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, "Republicans from Congress to statehouses to local party organizations have fervently embraced the falsehood." A CNN poll on Friday found that 70 percent of Republicans say Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to become president, while only 23 percent of Republicans acknowledge that he won legitimately. Peter Weber

busted
Edit

Germany announces bust of 'one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms'

6:05 a.m.
German police
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

German prosecutors announced Monday that they have dismantled the child pornography platform "Boystown" and arrested three alleged site administrators and one extremely active German user. With more than 400,000 registered members, "Boystown" was "one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said the three German administrators were arrested in mid-April. Police then shut down the platform. The unidentified alleged site administrators — aged 40, 49, 58 — helped pedophiles spread child pornography while evading law enforcement, prosecutors say, and the site included "images of most severe sexual abuse of toddlers" among other vile pornography. The 58-year-old administrator was arrested in Paraguay and the 64-year-old super-user from Hamburg allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts to the site.

The bust stemmed from a multinational investigation involving Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., and Canada. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.