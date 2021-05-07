10 things you need to know today: May 7, 2021

Moderna: Early data shows vaccine is 96 percent effective in adolescents

Early data indicates Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, the company said Thursday. An initial analysis of a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents "showed a vaccine efficacy rate of 96 percent," the company said. The vaccine was "generally well tolerated," and the "majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity." Moderna plans to apply for full FDA approval of the vaccine this month. The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly on the verge of authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old. In March, Pfizer said a trial showed its vaccine was 100 percent effective in that age group. Pfizer has also said it expects to seek authorization of its vaccine for kids between 2 and 11 this September, and Moderna says a phase 2 study of its vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years old is ongoing. [CNBC]