Twitter suspends Trump blog account for trying to evade his ban

Twitter has brought down the ban hammer against accounts that imitated former President Donald Trump's new blog.

Twitter confirmed Thursday it has suspended @DJTDesk, an account that copied posts from Trump's web page "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." The former president has been permanently suspended from Twitter, so the company said this account violated its policy against ban evasion.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," Twitter said, per Politico. Trump's team wasn't responsible for creating this account, The New York Post reports.

Twitter suspended the Trump blog account @DJTDesk. Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account. pic.twitter.com/v2RYslP8Xg — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 6, 2021

Twitter also suspended numerous other similar accounts that were sharing posts from the Trump blog, including @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT, and @DeskOfTrump1, Mashable reports.

Trump's new blog includes a feed with the former president's statements, and buttons on the side allow supporters to share them on Facebook and Twitter — even though Trump himself isn't allowed to post on either platform. According to Politico, Twitter says it's generally fine for users to share Trump's statements on their own pages as long as they don't break the platform's rules. But creating an entire account devoted to essentially replacing his is evidently a no-can-do. Brendan Morrow