10 things you need to know today: May 17, 2021

Wildfire spreads near Los Angeles

Mandatory evacuation orders affecting 1,000 people remained in effect on Sunday as a brush fire continued to spread in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon. The suspected-arson fire broke out on Friday, and by Sunday it had scorched 1,325 acres. Residents in other areas were told to be ready to evacuate as firefighters struggled to contain the flames. "The biggest challenge right now is the terrain it is in," one firefighter said. "It is in very rugged, steep terrain that is inaccessible, except on foot. It is hard to get heavy machinery and heavy equipment in there to create a fire break." The fire was being fueled by dry vegetation, although fire crews hoped to take advantage of cool weather to bring it under control. [CBS Los Angeles]