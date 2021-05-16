Netanyahu fiercely defends Israeli air strikes following 42 more civilian deaths in Gaza

In a televised address Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by his political rival Benny Gantz, said Israel's military would continue its attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza at "full force" for the time being, suggesting the conflict is not nearing an end. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 42 people and flattened three buildings Sunday.

Netanyahu also appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation, arguing that Israel is acting in self-dense. "[Hamas is] sending thousands of rockets on our cities with the specific purpose of murdering our civilians," Netanyahu told host John Dickerson. "What would you do if it happened to Washington and New York? You know damn well what you'd do."

U.S. Sec. of State Blinken says Israel has an “extra burden” to avoid civilian casualties in response to attacks. PM Netanyahu argues Israeli forces are meeting it: “The Israeli army is second to none in seeking to minimize civilian casualties while protecting our own civilians.” pic.twitter.com/toJX0gRTym — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 16, 2021

The prime minister accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians in Gaza as "human shields," and said the Israeli military is striking "legitimate" targets while remaining "second to none" when it comes to minimizing civilian casualties. He also dismissed the idea that he's using the hostilities as a way to save his political career amid a bribery investigation as "hogwash." Tim O'Donnell