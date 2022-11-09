What Kevin McCarthy would do as House speaker

The House of Representatives has been led by the Democrats since January 2021, but that could change after the 2022 midterms. With a shifting balance of power would also come new leadership in the form of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the current House minority leader. Here's everything you need to know about McCarthy's immediate ambitions:

What immediate changes might McCarthy make?

He would likely start by dismantling Capitol security measures implemented in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, writes National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty at The Washington Post. This includes removing metal detectors installed outside the House chamber (which GOP members have argued delay them unnecessarily), reopening the offices of House members to the public, and scrapping a policy requiring visitors to be escorted by Capitol officials. While Democrats have consistently pushed for more protection for the nation's elected officials, many Republicans maintain these security measures are unnecessary "security theater," Geraghty explains.

Anything else?

McCarthy told CNN two days before the midterms that he would prioritize a bill to tackle issues with immigration. "The first thing you'll see is a bill to control the border first," McCarthy said. "You've got to get control over the border. You've had almost 2 million people just this year alone coming across." The southern border was a big topic on the campaign trail, so it's no surprise this appears to be a priority for McCarthy. Specifically, McCarthy has hinted at bringing back the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their U.S. immigration cases are pending.

McCarthy has also mentioned he wants to tackle rising crime and the issue of policing in the United States. Specifically, he said the House would provide grants for police recruiting and training, and also examine the way crimes are prosecuted. He also said he wants to make the United States more energy independent, though he has not named any specific legislation to do so.