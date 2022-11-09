The biggest LGBTQ victories of the 2022 midterms

The 2022 midterms have so far brought a number of victories for the LGBTQ+ community. According to the Victory Fund, 678 LGBTQ+ candidates made it onto the general election ballot this year — a roughly 18 percent increase from 2020.

In one particularly notable election night win, Massachusetts elected its first openly lesbian governor in Maura Healey (D). Her victory also flipped the governorship after eight years of Republican leadership. Tina Kotek, another openly lesbian candidate, is on the ballot in Oregon.

Meanwhile, in Vermont, Democrat Becca Balint won the state's only House seat, making her the first woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the position.

And on a local level, James Roesener (D), a bisexual transgender man, was elected to the New Hampshire state legislature.