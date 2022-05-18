Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Speed Reads

Challenge rejected

Idaho Gov. Brad Little beats GOP primary challenge from Trump-backed lieutenant governor

byPeter Weber
1:00 AM
Idaho governor race

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) comfortably beat back a challenge from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) in Tuesday's Republican primary. McGeachin, best known outside of Idaho for twice issuing executive orders when Little was out of state on official business, frequently touted her endorsement by former President Donald Trump. (Little quickly reversed both orders when he returned to Idaho.)

Little, from the pro-business establishment wing of the GOP, touted his tax cuts and investments in infrastructure and education. He is heavily favored to win in November. Idaho gave Trump 64 percent of its vote in 2020 and hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1995, The Associated Press reports.

Skip advert