The primary races to watch on Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump once again takes center stage in Tuesday's midterm primary elections, as voters decide for whom to cast their ballot in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada, and North Dakota.

In South Carolina, the former president has backed challengers to current GOP Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace. Rice, a Trump critic, voted for Trump's impeachment following the Capitol riot. Mace, on the other hand, has gone back and forth in her support for the former president, Politico reports.

Elsewhere, in Nevada, Trump-backed candidates in support of the former president's "Big Lie" "are seeking to advance in one of the most competitive states on the 2022 midterm map," CNN writes. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has Trump's endorsement, is leading in the Republican gubernatorial polls to replace incumbent Steve Sisolak (D). And meanwhile, the Trump-supported Adam Laxalt, former Nevada state attorney general, is the frontrunner in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. Laxalt is hoping to oust the vulnerable Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro, a first-term Democrat.

Over in Maine, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is attempting a comeback against Democratic Gov. Janet Mills; both candidates are running unopposed in their respective primaries. But the "race to watch" is the 2nd District's Republican primary, "the winner of which will take on Democratic Rep. Jared Golden," CNN writes.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in South Carolina, 8 p.m. ET in Maine, and 9 and 10 p.m. ET in parts of Nevada and North Dakota.