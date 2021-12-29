2 decades of left turns

This article is part of The Week's 20th anniversary section, looking back at how the world has changed since our first issue was published in April 2001. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) took one of the bravest stands in the history of American politics when she was the only person in Congress to vote against the 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force passed after 9/11. She argued that it gave the Bush administration dangerously sweeping authority to wage indefinite war basically anywhere they felt like. Despite the fact that it was a mere protest vote, Lee was deluged with death threats for months afterward. Not even Bernie Sanders, then a member of the House, joined her. Today, Lee looks not only courageous but sensible and realistic. The war in Afghanistan has been lost — after 20 years of pointless slaughter and trillions of dollars wasted, the Taliban rule the country once more. Lee's prediction about endless war turned out to be completely true as well. Today the U.S. is involved in multiple brushfire conflicts, most of which have nothing whatsoever to do with 9/11, that use the 2001 AUMF as a legal fig leaf. Back in 2001, Lee was one of a tiny handful of members of Congress that could be said to be on the left. Today, things are different. There is quite a large caucus of progressives within the Democratic Party with similar politics to hers, and even a handful of self-identified socialists to her left. Despite his previous record as a sellout centrist, President Biden has turned out to be the most left-wing president since Lyndon Johnson at least (though that isn't saying much).

It's been a rough 20 years for America, but the best 20 years for the left since it was brutally crushed by the McCarthyite anti-communist frenzy in the late 1940s and early '50s. As a millennial approaching middle age, I watched this all happen in real-time. It's a good moment to check in on how a small but significant leftist movement has been built centered around younger people, and examine its prospects for the future. The first great builder of the left was George W. Bush. His presidency was such an appalling, disastrous failure that it permanently soured most of the millennial generation on conservative politics and the Republican Party. I entered high school in 2000, and watched in bafflement as the Supreme Court handed the presidency to Bush in a decision even a 14-year-old could see was cynical politics dressed up with legalese. (Later I would learn it was even worse than that — Al Gore almost certainly would have won a fair recount.) As I came of age politically, I watched in increasing horror as Bush failed to prevent the worst terrorist attack in American history, somehow became insanely popular as a result, and then leveraged that popularity to invade a country that had nothing whatsoever to do with the attack. I then entered college in 2004, when Bush defeated John Kerry — the only time a Republican has won the popular vote in a presidential election since I was 2 years old, by the way — running on war and homophobic panic. However, this only alienated young people even further from the right. By 2005, the war was going very, very badly, and even the worst predictions of anti-war critics turned out to be far too optimistic. My half-baked suspicion at 17 years old that "invading Iraq for no reason seems like a really bad idea" turned out to give me more wisdom on war than three-quarters of Congress and the entire D.C. foreign policy establishment. Meanwhile, while my lefty classmates and I despaired on election night in 2004 as gay marriage bans passed easily in all 11 states where they were on the ballot, including liberal Oregon, that was only a temporary setback. A decade later, a large majority of Americans would support gay marriage, after which federal marriage equality was only a matter of time. Bush capped off his abysmal presidency by gawping like a sheep at the worst financial crisis since 1929 — the second great builder of the left. I happened to graduate in 2008, right into the teeth of it. Again, like millions of other millennials, I was bewildered to learn that Wall Street had somehow built a grenade under itself that blew up and took the global economy down with it. That led to a crash course in finance and Keynesian economics. It turned out that while foreign policy had riveted the attention of political media for the last decade, there were serious problems under the hood of American society — extreme income and wealth inequality, the worst health care system in the rich world, and on and on.

That prompted me to volunteer for the Obama presidential campaign that year. I had read his excellent 1995 memoir, and he seemed to have the combination of foreign policy realism, lefty views, and inspiring leadership that I had been looking for. When he cruised to a crushing victory in 2008, cementing gigantic Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress, it seemed like the disasters of the Bush administration were about to be set right. Alas, Obama's "yes we can" slogan turned out to be a cheap gimmick, and his golden opportunity was almost totally squandered. (I should have read his second memoir, which is a bunch of cynical pablum.) What the moment called for was a reckoning with neoliberalism — deregulation, inequality, deindustrialization, corruption, the destruction of the labor movement, Wall Street's criminality, etc. — along with the bloody catastrophe of the war on terror. Instead, Obama and his party burned up their congressional majority desperately attempting to resurrect the pre-crisis status quo, and largely embraced Bush's security state apparatus. Influenced by neoliberal economists the president hired (most of whom were deeply implicated in the crisis itself), the party passed an obviously inadequate stimulus package that stopped the recession but led to the weakest economic recovery since the 1930s. Despite the reeling economy, by early 2010 Obama was pivoting to austerity and cutting the budget deficit, in line with neoliberal dogma. As a result, unemployment was 10 percent on election day 2010, and the Democrats got obliterated. Their one major social policy achievement before that loss was a heavily compromised health care reform that, while better than nothing, failed to truly solve any of the real problems — like the endless cost bloat that continues to devour the economy from the inside. Meanwhile, Obama entrenched or extended most of the war on terror apparatus, from dragnet surveillance to drone assassination, and pointlessly escalated troop deployments in Afghanistan. He even publicly excused Bush administration war criminals in direct violation of the Convention Against Torture. The disappointments of Obama led directly to the first major leftist grassroots movement of the century: Occupy Wall Street. As Doug Henwood writes at Jacobin, the Occupy movement was somewhat incoherent, inflected with a lot of dippy anarchism, and had no realistic strategy to accomplish much of anything, but it nevertheless captured the spirit of a disappointed generation and inspired similar occupations around the world. (One of the first reporting excursions in my career was a short piece on the encampment in Washington, D.C.) Though the original settlement in Zuccotti Park was unceremoniously crushed by the NYPD after just a few months, it permanently injected the topics of financial parasitism and income inequality into politics — it was Occupy, for instance, that brought the dichotomy of the 1 percent versus the 99 percent into wide circulation.

The disappointments of Obama and the example of Occupy no doubt helped inspire the second leftist mass movement of the last two decades: Black Lives Matter. Early in his presidency, Obama did little to address the disaster of mass incarceration and police brutality that had been simmering for decades. That discontent exploded into protest after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, which provided a template for protest after protest as police kept killing people virtually every day. Eventually, after the George Floyd murder, this would explode into the largest single instance of mass protest in American history. BLM and Occupy in turn helped lay the groundwork for the Bernie Sanders campaigns, which proved beyond any doubt the American left was a genuine political force. Political observers (including myself) were astonished at how his 2016 campaign caught fire among American youth — but in retrospect, it makes perfect sense. The party elite had betrayed its own voters over and over again. It was time for actual change instead of just saying so. Sanders had credibility almost every other Democrat lacked, with a record of voting against almost all the neoliberal atrocities and wars of aggression in the preceding decades, and the stubbornness to challenge the party elite. Though Sanders was an awkward fit with BLM, given his roots in largely-white Vermont and focus on economic issues, the respectful hearing he granted them, and his subsequent attention to racial justice issues, lent the movement further prominence. The liberal mainstream has moved considerably to the left compared to 2009, but Sanders' two presidential campaigns are probably more responsible than anything else for reviving an openly socialist movement in the United States. Though he is quite moderate by the standards of even Sweden's aggressive former Prime Minister Olof Palme, he has insisted on retaining the socialist label and has proposed some inarguably socialist ideas in addition to typical welfare-state liberalism. The final builder of the left was the 2016 matchup between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. In particular, Clinton's bumbling failure against literally the least popular candidate in the history of presidential polling dealt a heavy blow to the credibility of the Democratic establishment. Here the party had cleared the decks for yet another Iraq War supporter, who was personally implicated in mass incarceration and financial deregulation, and she couldn't even win against a reality TV host who had been caught on tape openly admitting to sexual assault. Meanwhile, Trump's sinister, racist, reactionary politics stoked alarm, even among regular liberals — the Democratic Party plainly was not up to the challenge of the moment. When Clinton lost, membership in the Democratic Socialists of America exploded, turning it from a semi-moribund organization for theorists and aging activists into a serious political force practically overnight. While still small in total numbers, DSA has made significant political inroads, especially in New York state, where it was a key force breaking Andrew Cuomo's stranglehold on power.