This week's question: Walmart has seen a decrease in sales of pants, but an increase in sales of tops, as locked-down white-collar workers shift to videoconferencing and need only worry about how they look from the waist up. Please come up with the name of a new fashion line for people who only see their coworkers on teleconferences and Zoom.

