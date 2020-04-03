This week's question: An iconoclastic forklift driver from Canada has tattooed almost every inch of his body in a Smurf-like blue. Donnie Snider says his unusual skin tone has earned him "gasps," "free beers" and "fist bumps." If Snider were to write a memoir extolling the benefits of going blue, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Go blue" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.