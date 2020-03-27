This week's question: The Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has ordered its moderators to filter out videos by "ugly" people and users whose homes had "old and disreputable decorations." If a Silicon Valley firm were to design a social media platform for people with less than beautiful faces and homes, what should it be called?

