This week's question: King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand is riding out the pandemic at a posh Bavarian resort with a view of the Alps, which he has rented for himself and some 20 concubines. If a composer were to write a Broadway musical about the king's unique self-isolation experience, what could the show be titled?

