This week's question: A band of baboons at a British drive-through safari is reportedly menacing customers with an assortment of stolen weapons, including screwdrivers, knives and — in one instance — a chainsaw. In seven words or fewer, please come up with an advertising slogan that the safari could use to promote this unusual monkey attraction.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Armed baboons" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.