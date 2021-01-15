This week's question: Danes have created a lexicon of new pandemic-inspired words, including albuehilsen, or elbow greeting, coronakilos, or weight gained during lockdown, and bodegavirolog, an unqualified bigmouth who now considers himself an expert in virology. Please come up with a new English compound word to describe one aspect of life in the era of COVID-19.

