Myanmar junta executes 4 democracy activists

Myanmar's military junta has executed four democracy activists it accused of "terror acts," state media reported Monday. A junta spokesman later confirmed the news, which sparked condemnation from human rights activists, The Washington Post and Reuters report.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, 41, and Kyaw Min Yu (also known as Ko Jimmy), 53, were convicted on terrorism charges in closed-door trials last fall. The other two executed men, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, were convicted of killing an alleged military informant.

The executions were the first in the country in more than three decades. The activist Assistance Association of Political Prisoners says security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since last year's coup, a figure the junta disputes.