Crypto: A sell-off hits digital currencies

The collapse of the cryptocurrency market is testing the faith of those who drank the Kool-Aid, said Katie Martin in the Financial Times. "A trickle in the price of Bitcoin from its peak of $68,000 turned into a flood" last week "in part because of cracks in the so-called stablecoins that glue the market together." Stablecoins, which are generally pegged to the dollar, let digital currency investors move in and out of currencies like Bitcoin without converting their investments into cash. They can also be lent out, often at high rates of interest. A run on these tokens has cast a much wider chill on the crypto market, including Bitcoin, which fell as low as $27,000. Investors were "lured in by claims that these lines of code could become serious rivals to the dollar and the basis of a new financial utopia." Now investors large and small have gotten a serious reality check. Hedge fund manager and crypto evangelist Michael Novogratz has lost $6 billion of his $8.5 billion fortune since November, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who converted his first three City Hall paychecks into Bitcoin and Ethereum, would have lost about $5,800 of his pay.

The trigger was a stablecoin that suddenly became very unstable, said Alexander Osipovich and Caitlin Ostroff in The Wall Street Journal. Unlike stablecoins that are backed by stores of dollars, an experimental stablecoin, TerraUSD, took "a more complex approach that relies on financial engineering to maintain its link to the dollar." Once touted as a stroke of financial wizardry that "could ultimately supplant the dollar itself," Terra lost its anchoring last week in a panicked sell-off. Crypto enthusiasts love to "throw around alleged millions and billions," but those numbers are "fictions built on fictions," said David Gerard in Foreign Policy. The trouble with stablecoins, obscure as they may be to outsiders, is a sign of broader vulnerability; they are like "the money-market funds that played such a critical part in the 2008 crash." There's "plenty of pain" in the crypto world now, but "the real danger is contagion from cryptocurrency to the wider economy."