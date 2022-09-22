A history of book banning in America

Books are disappearing from the shelves of America's schools. Books about gay and lesbian characters. Books about Black and Latino people, and books about Jewish and Muslim people. Books that are fiction and books that are non-fiction — even books of poetry. All gone. The country faced an "unprecedented flood" of book banning in schools during the 2021-2022 school year, PEN America reported this week, driven by activist groups and conservative state legislatures that have passed laws cracking down on "critical race theory" and the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in classrooms. The organization found 2,532 instances of book ban attempts, affecting 1,648 book titles. The trend poses "a dangerous precedent to those in and out of schools," the organization said, because the bans threaten "the future of American democracy, public education, and free expression." Skip advert But the current backlash against some books and ideas isn't the first time this has happened in American history. We've seen this story before — some observers say that attempts to censor and block controversial books go back almost to the earliest days of European settlement in America, when Thomas Morton's book attacking Puritans was banned, naturally, by the Puritans. Often, the issues of race, sex, or religion are involved. Here are some other examples: "Uncle Tom's Cabin," by Harriet Beecher Stowe This is "perhaps the most infamous and consequential banned book of all time," the First Amendment Museum says in its overview on the topic. Published in 1852 — just under a decade before the outbreak of the Civil War — Uncle Tom's Cabin was unabashed in its depiction of slavery as an evil, brutal institution. It succeeded in arousing the ire of much of the American public, but Stowe's book "obviously ruffled quite a few feathers" in Southern states where enslavers held most of the region's culture, economic, and political power. Some communities prohibited the book outright, but cultural pressure was also brought to bear: One bookseller in Mobile, Alabama, was reportedly forced to leave town after selling the novel.

Wait. Comic books? Yes. In the years after World War II, some comics publishers "dipped into gore and horror" and featured "graphic" crime stories. That drew the attention of a psychiatrist named Fredric Wertham, who became famous for his crusade against comic books as a major cause of juvenile delinquency. "Formerly to impair the morals [of] a minor was a punishable offense," he testified in the Senate hearing. "It has now become a mass industry." Under the threat of regulation, comics publishers established the Comics Code Authority, which quickly put the clamps on offending titles. "Almost overnight, comics were brought down to a level appropriate only for the youngest or dimmest of readers," the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund says in its history. "Horror, Crime, Science Fiction and other genres appealing to older and more sophisticated readers were wiped out for a generation." These days, of course, comics-inspired movies and TV shows dominate the box office and our attention. It just goes to show — today's banned books might be tomorrow's mass culture.