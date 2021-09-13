Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce engagement

Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced Sunday that they are engaged, posting photos and videos to Instagram of Spears wearing a diamond engagement ring. "I can't (expletive) believe it!" she wrote on her instagram post. Asghari posted a photo of what appears to be the same ring on Friday, then quickly deleted it, claiming his account was hacked.

Spears and Asghari met on the the set of Spears' 2016 "Slumber Party" music video, and they appeared together on the red carpet for the first time in 2019. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," Ashhari's manager Brandon Cohen said in a statement confirming the engagement.

The engagement announcement comes less than a week after Spears' father, Jamie, petitioned the courts to end the conservatorship that has managed Spears' finances and personal life for 13 years. In a hearing over the summer, Spears said she wanted to marry Asghari and have more children but her conservators would not let her. Spears has two sons with her second husband, backup dancer Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2007. She was also very briefly married to a childhood friend, Jason Alexander.