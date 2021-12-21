Britney Spears' attorney slams father's request for her to keep paying his legal fees

Britney Spears' attorney is slamming her father's "shameful" request for her to continue paying his legal fees.

After a judge ended Spears' 13-year conservatorship last month, her father, Jamie Spears, has filed court documents asking for her to keep paying his legal fees, People reports. Jamie, who was suspended as conservator prior to the end of the legal arrangement, reportedly requested his daughter's estate make payments for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the conservatorship of the person and estate," as the "fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the conservatorship."

But Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, didn't hold back in a statement slamming Jamie for the request.

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money," Rosengart said. "Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination."

Rosengart added, "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

This comes after The New York Times reported that Jamie Spears collected "an estimated $6 million over the course of the conservatorship." Britney Spears' lawyer previously said Jamie was demanding $2 million from her before he stepped down from the conservatorship. "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father," Rosengart said at the time. "Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal."