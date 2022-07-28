Britney Spears won't have to provide deposition on conservatorship, judge rules

Britney Spears has scored another win in her ongoing conservatorship saga.

A judge has ruled that the pop star doesn't have to sit for deposition as part of a legal battle with her father over her conservatorship, which ended last year, CNN reports.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled that Spears' father, Jamie Spears, does have to provide deposition and answer questions about the controversial legal arrangement that lasted 13 years. He served as his daughter's co-conservator until being suspended in September 2021 following public scrutiny and after the pop star alleged the situation was abusive. The conservatorship ended two months later, but Spears has said she still wants "justice," and she and her father are battling over outstanding matters like attorney fees and allegations of misconduct.

Jamie Spears' legal team pushed for Britney Spears to also provide deposition, a move that has now been rejected by Judge Brenda Penny, who said it wouldn't yield relevant information, Variety reports. Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued such a deposition would "retraumatize" the singer. "Whether he accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through at his hands for more than a decade," Rosengart said. Jamie Spears' attorney, Alex Weingarten, argued he "did right by his daughter" and defended the conservatorship as being "for her benefit."

The judge previously ruled that Jamie Spears must also turn over relevant documents, including those pertaining to electronic surveillance, which comes after claims that he spied on Britney during the conservatorship. He has denied doing so. Rosengart told CNN he hopes Jamie will "accept his losses and simply move on and leave his daughter alone."