Britney Spears says her conservatorship is 'about to be over,' but 'I still want justice'

Britney Spears' conservatorship could be set to end soon, but she's still seeking "justice."

The pop star on Instagram slammed her family as she awaits a court hearing in November that's expected to decide whether to end the controversial conservatorship she has been under for 13 years. Spears in the post said she's "tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa" and that if "you're rude to me then I'm done," directing this message toward her family "for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!" Spears added, "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!"

A judge last month suspended Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has alleged is "abusive." This conservatorship controlling Spears' life and finances has been in place since 2008, beginning at a time when she was suffering a public breakdown. Jamie Spears long maintained that the arrangement was necessary to protect her, though in a reversal, he filed a petition to end the conservatorship in September. During the latest court hearing, a judge didn't end the conservatorship completely but suspended Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate, appointing a replacement whom Britney Spears' team selected. Another hearing in the case is set for Nov. 12, during which a decision could be made on whether to end the conservatorship itself.

Spears' latest comments on the case come after earlier this month, she called out her family on Instagram for trying to "f--- with" her, including by allegedly telling her she has to "work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off." She also thanked her attorney for helping to "change my life." Spears' lawyer has vowed to continue conducting a "vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years."