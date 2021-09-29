Britney Spears' father Jamie suspended as conservator of her estate

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended as conservator of her estate, with Judge Brenda Penny declaring on Wednesday afternoon that she believes this move "is in the best interest of the conservatee."

During the hearing in Los Angeles, Penny said Jamie Spears will be temporarily replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant chosen by Britney Spears' team.

In 2008, Britney Spears was put under a conservatorship following a psychiatric hospitalization. There is a conservator of the person and conservator of the estate, and until September 2019, Jamie Spears was in control of both. At that point, Jodie Montgomery took over as the personal conservator, with Jamie Spears remaining conservator of his daughter's estate.

During a June hearing, Britney Spears, a mother of two, said her father was "abusive" and keeping her from getting married and having more children. Her new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, started in July, and immediately filed to have Jamie Spears removed as conservator. The next month, Jamie Spears filed his own petition to step down, but his attorney stated in a court document that there "are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as conservator of the estate."