The daily business briefing: March 10, 2020

CFPB sues Fifth Third Bank over unauthorized accounts

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing Fifth Third Bank of opening bank and credit card accounts for customers without their consent, and charging them fees. The CFPB said the bank ignored repeated warnings since 2008 that employees were opening unauthorized accounts to meet aggressive sales targets. The CFPB said the bank favored "its own financial interests to the detriment of consumers," and failed to "remediate harmed customers." Susan Zaunbrecher, chief legal officer for Fifth Third, said the bank would "defend itself vigorously and is confident in the outcome." She said the suit was "unnecessary and unwarranted," because the bank identified fewer than 1,100 fraudulent accounts out of 10 million in its own investigation, and the CFPB has not notified it of any others. [The Hill]