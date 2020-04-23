The daily business briefing: April 23, 2020

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plan to reopen

President Trump said Wednesday that he did not endorse the decision by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to reopen parts of that state's economy despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I disagree, strongly," Trump told reporters. Trump said Georgia still had too many coronavirus cases to reopen under federal guidelines, but he added that Kemp "must do what he thinks is right." Kemp praised Trump for his "bold leadership and insight during these difficult times" and said the state's "next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials" aiming to "protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians." Under Kemp's plan, which several mayors and even some business owners oppose, gyms, salons, and tattoo parlors will reopen on Friday, followed by theaters and restaurant dining rooms on Monday. [USA Today]