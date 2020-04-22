See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Tyson Foods closes its largest pork plant

9:46 p.m.
A Tyson Foods sign.
AP Photo/April L. Brown, File

Tyson Foods on Wednesday announced that it will close its Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant — the company's largest — due to the coronavirus quickly spreading through its employee ranks.

The plant employs 2,800 workers, and they will continue to receive pay during the closure. There are 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County, and local health officials have linked 182 of those cases to the Waterloo plant. Tyson said later this week, all employees will get tested for COVID-19, and that will help them decide when to reopen the plant.

Last week, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart called on Tyson to shutter the facility, and on Wednesday he told CNN the closure will "prove to be a positive step forward in preparing our community for flattening the curve." Many of the workers are people of color, he added, and do not have the luxury of working from home. "It hurts when it feels like your pleas to people fall on deaf ears," Hart said. "This isn't a political issue. ... It's a humanitarian issue."

The plant shutting down affects people on the outside as well, Steve Stouffer, president of the Tyson Fresh Meats group, said in a statement. The facility is "part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors, and customers, including grocers," he said. "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company." Catherine Garcia

all eyes on iran
Edit

Iran says it launched its 1st military satellite

8:45 p.m.
The launch of Noor.
Sepahnews via AP

Iran on Wednesday said it successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit, on the same day President Trump tweeted that he instructed the "United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the satellite, called Noor, "orbited the Earth at 264 miles. This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran." The country, which denies that its space program is trying to develop intercontinental ballistic missile technology, launched its first civilian satellite in 2009.

Trump's Wednesday morning tweet was in response to an incident that took place last Wednesday, when 11 Iranian navy boats came within 10 yards of U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf. The United States called these actions "dangerous and provocative," as well as a violation of international law. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump says he discouraged Georgia governor from reopening nonessential businesses

8:01 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said he "disagreed strongly" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) plan to reopen some nonessential businesses in the state, telling reporters he thinks it's "too soon" for people to visit barbershops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Trump said he wants Kemp to do "what he thinks is right" for Georgia, but "I disagree with him on what he's doing." Under Kemp's plan, gyms, salons, and tattoo parlors will reopen on Friday, followed by theaters and restaurant dining rooms on Monday. Trump said he thinks it's "just too soon" to open those types of establishments "in phase one," and while he "love[s] those people who use all of those things ... they can wait just a little bit longer. Because safety has to predominate."

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 20,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with the death toll at 836. Several small business owners and their employees are worried about how fast the virus will spread once these businesses reopen. Dewond Brown, a line cook in the Atlanta area, was laid off in March, and he told The Associated Press if his restaurant reopens, he won't go back to work unless he knows his co-workers have tested negative for COVID-19 and there is a drop in new cases. He has high blood pressure, and is worried about becoming sick. "I understand everybody wants to get back to normal, but you hear the medical people everyday say it's not time yet," he said. Catherine Garcia

i know you are but what am I
Edit

Florida governor responds to #FloridaMoron backlash, defends beachgoers

6:50 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday defended Floridians who went to beaches after they reopened, saying they didn't deserve the backlash they received on Twitter.

Photos showed thousands of people filling the beaches over the weekend, despite the coronavirus continuing to spread across the state. People online shared the pictures, adding the hashtag #FloridaMoron. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday said beachgoers were all following the rules, which allowed them to exercise but not gather in large groups or sunbathe.

During his press conference, DeSantis praised Curry and "the people of Jacksonville," saying they are "doing a great job. And to those who say you're morons, I would take you over the folks who are criticizing you any day of the week and twice on Sunday." The city has done "a great job of keeping folks out of the hospital, particularly the vulnerable, and I think that they deserve credit," he added. 

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 440 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 28,309. The department also reported 26 new deaths, with the death toll now at 893. More than 90 percent of tests in the state are being completed by private labs, and health experts say that because it can take up to two weeks for those results to be reported by the Florida Department of Health, the state's total number of cases is likely much higher. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus fallout
Edit

Coronavirus brings looming global food crisis into 'uncharted territory'

5:53 p.m.
Food line in India.
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus will almost have long-lasting consequences that will extend beyond the pandemic itself, including a looming global food crisis, The New York Times reports.

So far, the world is not dealing with new food shortages, but lockdowns across the globe are stripping people of their incomes, and there could soon be disruptions in the agriculture sector and supply chain, which, in addition to a variety of other factors, could leave many poor countries vulnerable to hunger.

Even if food prices don't surge, countries like Iran, which rely heavily on oil revenues, or Venezuela, Sudan, and Zimbabwe, which were already severely strained before the virus, could still feel the effects. Arif Husain, the chief economist at the World Food Program, said the pandemic could push 130 million more people to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020, bringing the total number of people facing food shortages to 265 million.

"We've never seen anything like this before," Husain told the Times. "It wasn't a pretty picture to begin with, but this makes it truly unprecedented and uncharted territory." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

there is another
Edit

Female-centric Star Wars show reportedly in the works from the co-creator of Russian Doll

5:40 p.m.
Leslye Headland
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

A galaxy far, far away! What a concept!

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney+, Variety reported on Wednesday. She'll reportedly serve as writer and showrunner for the series, which Variety describes as female-centric and taking place "in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." The Hollywood Reporter has also confirmed the news, writing the deal dates back several months while noting that Headland attended the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

This is another Star Wars series headed to Disney's streaming service after The Mandalorian, which spawned the breakout Baby Yoda. The animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars is nearing the end of its final season on Disney+, and a live-action series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and another based on Rogue One's Cassian Andor are also both in the works.

No other information about the Headland show has been revealed, although some quickly began to wonder if it could be related to a rumored series about fan-favorite comic book character Doctor Aphra. Headland's hiring comes as many fans have called for greater female involvement in Star Wars; The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow last year became the first woman to direct live-action Star Wars, and she's working on the Obi-Wan show as well.

When this new series might arrive on Disney+ isn't clear, but for now, a second season of The Mandalorian is slated for this fall, and a third season is already being developed. Brendan Morrow

Yikes
Edit

Trump administration allegedly removed doctor developing COVID-19 vaccine for refusing to back hydroxychloroquine

5:21 p.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the federal official formerly leading coronavirus vaccine development, says he was ousted this week for putting science over "politics and cronyism."

Bright was removed from his post as director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Stat News reported earlier this week. Bright confirmed the news on Wednesday with a scathing statement, specifically saying he was ousted for not backing President Trump's preferred yet unproven treatment for COVID-19: hydroxychloroquine.

In his statement, Bright said he was transferred to a "less impactful position at the National Institute of Health," and he "believes" it was because he insisted the federal government funnel congressional funding "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit." Specifically, Bright "limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit" he said in his statement. "Sidelining me ... and putting politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk," Bright continued.

Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine as a "game changer" in treating COVID-19, even though it has proved ineffective and even deadly for some patients. Kathryn Krawczyk

'that makes no sense'
Edit

Las Vegas mayor leaves CNN's Anderson Cooper baffled while pushing for reopening

4:38 p.m.

In a wild interview Wednesday afternoon, CNN's Anderson Cooper grew increasingly bewildered as the mayor of Las Vegas pushed for the city to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, dismissing health concerns.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told Cooper on Wednesday she'd call for casinos, hotels, restaurants, and more to reopen after previously describing Nevada's stay-at-home order as "insanity."

"I'd love everything open," Goodman told Cooper, "because I think we've had viruses for years."

Cooper seemingly couldn't believe that Goodman would be advocating for "hundreds of thousands of people" to flock to Las Vegas and then return to other areas of the country amid a pandemic, asking her, "how is that safe?" In response, Goodman insisted Cooper was being an "alarmist."

Asked by Cooper how casinos could implement social distancing upon reopening, Goodman declared, "that's up to them to figure out," an answer that made Cooper literally laugh out loud before he asked why she's calling for something that "you have no plan for how it would be done safely." Goodman again responded that the casinos should simply "figure it out."

Later, Cooper showed research from China demonstrating how the coronavirus spreads in a restaurant, information Goodman quickly dismissed because "this isn't China, this is Las Vegas, Nevada."

"Wow, okay, that's really ignorant," Cooper shot back. "That's an ignorant, ignorant statement."

As Cooper continued to raise health concerns, Goodman told the CNN host "you're talking disease, I'm talking life," to which a confused Cooper responded in a moment that summed up the whole exchange, "Okay, that makes no sense." Watch a portion of the stunning interview below. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.