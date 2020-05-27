The daily business briefing: May 27, 2020

Investment firm fires white woman who called police on black bird-watcher

Investment management firm Franklin Templeton on Tuesday fired an employee, Amy Cooper, who was shown in a viral video calling police on an African-American bird-watcher in New York City's Central Park after he asked her to put her dog on a leash. Ms. Cooper apologized to the man, Christian Cooper (no relation), but her employer said it had decided after a review to fire her, effective immediately. "We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton," the company tweeted. In the video, Amy Cooper approaches the man, pulling her dog by the collar, and says: "I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life." In the call to police, she twice repeats that she is being threatened by an "African-American" man. [NPR]