The daily business briefing: October 14, 2020

Apple unveils its 1st 5G iPhones

Apple on Tuesday announced its first line of iPhones that will support new, high-speed 5G networks. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the highly anticipated event that it was the "beginning of a new era" for the iPhone. The new smartphones include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which Apple described as the "smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world." Apple touted the "impressive new capabilities" that will come with 5G networks, but news outlets pointed out that 5G networks still aren't available everywhere, and even where it's available, 5G doesn't always perform a lot better than 4G, so many users might initially be disappointed. The iPhone 12, Apple said, will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16, while the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6. [BuzzFeed News, CNBC]