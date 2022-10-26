Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol due to bacteria concerns

Cleaning product company Clorox has voluntarily recalled approximately 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol disinfectant due to a potentially harmful bacteria, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company issued the recall in an "abundance of caution."

The affected products may contain a bacteria known as "Pseudomonas aeruginosa," which poses a danger to immunocompromised individuals and those with external medical devices, CNN reports. It is not a risk to most people, The New York Times notes.

The eight recalled versions include: "Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners (lavender clean, sparkling wave, and lemon fresh scents), CloroxPro Pine-Sol all purpose cleaners (lavender clean, sparkling wave, lemon fresh, and orange energy scents), and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol lemon fresh cleaner," CNN adds.

Recalled bottles also have printed date codes beginning with "A4," followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. Anyone with a recalled Pine-Sol bottle should throw it away and contact the company for a refund. The products in question were sold at major retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as online stores like Amazon.

No injuries have been reported, per the CPSC.