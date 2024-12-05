London Stock Exchange's mass exodus

The UK's stock market is shrinking at its fastest rate since 2010 with companies flocking to US and Europe

The City of London is losing big companies like TUI and Just Eat, and is struggling to attract firms to float in the UK
The government is being urged to stop companies leaving the London Stock Exchange and to incentivise new investors.

The UK's stock market is shrinking at the "fastest pace in more than a decade", said Bloomberg, partly due to more company takeovers by foreign firms, but also because other countries are offering better valuations. Around 45 companies have delisted "due to mergers and acquisitions" so far this year, which is the highest number since 2010.



