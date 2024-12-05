London Stock Exchange's mass exodus
The UK's stock market is shrinking at its fastest rate since 2010 with companies flocking to US and Europe
The government is being urged to stop companies leaving the London Stock Exchange and to incentivise new investors.
The UK's stock market is shrinking at the "fastest pace in more than a decade", said Bloomberg, partly due to more company takeovers by foreign firms, but also because other countries are offering better valuations. Around 45 companies have delisted "due to mergers and acquisitions" so far this year, which is the highest number since 2010.
Ministers are being asked to look at ways to stem the tide and stop the outflow of cash from the City, which will also hurt the government's own economic growth plans.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is happening?
The decline of the London Stock Exchange is not a sudden phenomenon. Its shrinking has been "under way for a while", but the "pace of exits has been accelerating", said The Economist.
To compound that, there are fewer initial public offerings (IPOs) in London too. Last year only 23 companies picked the City to sell their shares to the public for the first time, compared to the "peak of 136 in 2014".
Both the number of large firms and small-cap firms leaving the exchange is causing concern. Around 12 major companies are "being targeted" for potential acquisition, while the current trajectory of the "downward trend" overall could mean small-cap firms "could be gone from the exchange by 2028".
Travel giant TUI, takeaway delivery provider JustEat and gambling company Flutter (owner of Paddy Power and Betfair) are just a few of the major firms to pull out of the City this year. And there are ominous signs from the likes of Shell and Unilever that they will follow suit.
Why are companies leaving?
Private equity takeovers are the cause of many immediate withdrawals, with rival takeovers by foreign firms also on the up. But many companies are simply withdrawing to find "higher valuations, a deeper pool of investors and proximity to important markets", said The Economist.
Key firms are "quitting for the US", while some have moved to EU countries as a result of Brexit, said the BBC. The New York Stock Exchange also does not tax share sales and purchases, unlike London, where the government charges a 0.5% stamp duty. That alone makes it "not rational" to float on the LSE instead of the US, Nikolay Storonsky, the head of UK banking start-up Revolut, told The Telegraph.
UK investment managers have also been putting far less of their pension funds into the London Stock Exchange. The amount invested in UK shares is down to just 4% from over 40% three decades ago, a figure that is "well below the average of other countries", said the BBC.
The chairman of M&S, Archie Norman, told the Financial Times that most auto-enrolment pensions are driven into "low risk and low return" investments and most people will "have no idea what it’s invested in". So this is a missed opportunity to create a "pool of capital available to invest in British institutions".
What can be done?
The government hopes getting more capital back into the market will drive more investment. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is aiming to "consolidate sprawling local government pension schemes in a bid to unlock investment", said City A.M.
There is also a drive to simplify the process for IPOs. The Financial Conduct Authority this year set out what it called a "simplified listings regime" to try to streamline floating for firms, while Keir Starmer has pushed further for "authorities to cut red tape" to drive investment.
However, calls for more direct action from the government have yet to be answered. The purpose of stamp duty on shares is not "logically correct" and needs to be looked at, the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, told The Telegraph, while Julia Hoggett, the head of the London Stock Exchange, said the UK shouldn't be "taxing our own investors to invest in our own economy", This is Money reported.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
A Christmas Carol(ish): a 'wacky' show of 'festive chaos'
The Week Recommends Nick Mohammed's 'wacky' take on Dickens's classic tale
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Week contest: Wispy pasta
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
The great departure: Texas OB-GYNs are leaving the state
Under the radar The state is suffering an exodus of health care professionals, creating more maternity care deserts
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The ocean's blue economy is growing. Can the tide continue to rise?
The Explainer The big blue is bringing in the green
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Homebuyers are older than ever
The Explainer Rising prices and high mortgages have boxed millennials out of the market
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Boar's Head plant closure leaves another small town looking for answers
The Explainer The Jarratt, Virginia, Boar's Head plant has been shuttered indefinitely after a listeria outbreak
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The rise of the space economy
Shoot for the moon
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump's bitcoin obsession
The Explainer Former president's crypto conversion a 'classic Trumpian transactional relationship', partly driven by ego-boosting NFTs
By The Week UK Published
-
Retail media is seeing a surge this year
The Explainer Amazon now makes more money from advertising than Coca-Cola's global revenue
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What are meme stocks and why are they back?
The Explainer Like it or not, GameStop and AMC are back on Wall Street
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How will the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements affect the workforce?
The explainer Short answer: Competition will only get fiercer
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published