Men are losing ground in the job market. But are women gaining?

Women are most of the workforce, but still lag in pay

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of an old fashioned businessman with a briefcase deteriorating across a line graph
Women on the job ‘still earn far less’ than men
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The employee in the cubicle next to yours is probably a woman. Recent job gains under President Donald Trump have gone mostly to women, who now outnumber men in the workforce. It is unclear, though, what women are gaining in terms of pay and status.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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